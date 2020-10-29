New fence going around Confederate monument at Albertville Courthouse

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The confederate flag and monument outside the Albertville Courthouse continue to draw protestors and counter protestors.
For months, protesters with Say Their Names Alabama have been calling for the removal of the Confederate monument and flag outside the Albertville Courthouse.
The Marshall County Commission has not discussed moving the monument, but chairman James Hutcheson said county leaders have been working to build a fence around all of the monuments outside the Albertville courthouse.
Marshall County Commission Chairman said the new fencing is part of a renovation project to upgrade the Albertville Courthouse.
“So, I say it’s been in the planning since 2017 and we just wanted to finish it up. It will have a gate so we will have access to it and so it’s just finishing the renovations and projects at the courthouse," said Hutchenson.
Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies have been called out multiple times in response to people touching or placing items on the monuments. County leaders say the fence will be a safety feature.
“We were concerned about all of the monuments up there, not just one that everybody is paying attention to. So, my suggestion was to put the posts up and wrap police tape around it to keep everyone from damaging the monuments," said Sims.
Hutchenson said the new fence will cost around $3,500 and will be constructed within the next month.
