Mother upset after a Lauderdale County School only sends home one of two daughters to self-quarantine

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County mother is upset after one of her daughters was told to leave school in order to self-quarantine, but not the other.
Kayla Smith said she received a call on Tuesday from Brooks Elementary School in Killen where both of her daughters attend.
The school nurse asked Smith to pick up only one of her daughters, which she found odd.
“It was like 11:30 in the morning, and the school nurse called, you need to come pick up your daughter, she has been exposed to COVID-19," Smith said.
Her daughter Kensley was exposed to the virus by another student in her class. Smith rushed to the school to pick up both of her daughters.
Smith says her daughters are inseparable, that’s why she was stunned when she was told Kelsey, her youngest daughter, shouldn’t leave school.
“If Kensley has been exposed to it then we need to get Kelsey because that means Kelsey’s been exposed to Kensley," Smith said.
Guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health said that’s not always the case. According to Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH, someone should quarantine if they were exposed themselves.
“Contacts of a contact, which means persons who are not exposed to a case but exposed to a contact, are not required to home quarantine," Dr. Landers said.
This is a guideline Smith doesn’t agree with.
“That’s crazy," Smith said. "Here I am trying to protect my children from others and plus taking on the responsibility of 23 to 24 other kids plus her teachers.”
Our crews reached out to the Lauderdale County School District about the situation.
They told us they will continue to follow all ADPH contact tracing procedures.
