Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting incident involving Huntsville Police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting incident last weekend involving one man and a Huntsville Police officer ended in an attempted murder charge.
Trey Boatright faces the attempted murder charge.
According to HPD Lt. Tony McElyea, officers responded to a noise complaint on 8th Avenue on October 25. Officers identified themselves as police as they attempted to make contact at the door.
Boatright stepped outside and fired one shot at officers.
Following the shot, officers took Trey Boatright into custody and recovered the shotgun. Boatright was released on bond on Tuesday.
