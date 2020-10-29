Flu shot and hazardous waste drop off day in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County leaders are hosting a combined hazardous waste drop off and flu shot day Friday, October 30.
Madison County residents are asked to bring household hazardous waste items to the District 3 shed, located at 49 Walnut Street in New Hope. Collection will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.
This will be a free drive-thru service, workers will take items from your car.
Huntsville Hospital Mobile Medical Unit will also be on site providing free flu shots. Participants are asked to bring their insurance card and are required to wear a mask. Flu shots will be available from 10:00am – 1:00pm.
Lunch will be available for purchase from a Chick-Fil-A food truck, beginning at 11 a.m.
Below is a list of hazardous waste items collected:
· Paint and Paint Related Products: Oil or water based paints, mineral spirits, Turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains and aerosols.
· Automotive Products: Transmission fluid, brake fluid, anti-freeze, car batteries, used motor oil
· Lawn and Garden Poisons: Weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays soaps, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, and roach/flea powder
· Household Cleaners: oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, disinfectants, drain cleaner, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products
· Old TVs and Computers: televisions, computers, computer monitors
· Household Chemicals: Acids, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, solvents, household batteries, mercury thermometers, thermostats, fluorescent lights- both CFL’s and linear
