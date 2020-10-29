Drying out this afternoon but staying breezy as the cold front sweeps through

Happy Thursday! After a gloomy start to the day we are seeing drier weather through much of the Valley this afternoon.
The center of Zeta pushed through Alabama quickly overnight and continues to move through the East Coast. On the backside we are seeing a separate low pressure system bringing a cold front through the Valley which will bring even more changes this afternoon & evening. Wind will stay breezy early this afternoon from the southwest but is expected to turn to the west and then northwest as the front fully passes through. They will stay breezy though at 10 to 15 mph at times. Expect a few wrap around showers to move through this afternoon along with some sunshine peaking through at times as well.
Friday morning we will feel the cooler air sneak in behind that cold front with morning temps the upper 40s and low 50s. There will still be some lingering clouds for the morning but expect clearing through the remainder of the day. Friday will be dry, breezy, and cool with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s as winds from the north gust from 10 to 20 mph. Halloween looks great as well with wind from the south at 10 mph, sunshine, and highs into the 60s. A second cold front will bring some colder weather into the early parts of next week with morning lows likely in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
