Drying out this afternoon but staying breezy as the cold front sweeps through

Friday morning we will feel the cooler air sneak in behind that cold front with morning temps the upper 40s and low 50s. There will still be some lingering clouds for the morning but expect clearing through the remainder of the day. Friday will be dry, breezy, and cool with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s as winds from the north gust from 10 to 20 mph. Halloween looks great as well with wind from the south at 10 mph, sunshine, and highs into the 60s. A second cold front will bring some colder weather into the early parts of next week with morning lows likely in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday!