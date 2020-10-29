DeKalb County Toys for Tots application deadline ending soon

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County residents who may need a little extra need help with Christmas this year need to apply soon!
Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404 has been spreading Christmas cheer through Toys for Tots for the last 8 years.
Right now, families in need can apply at the Department of Human Resources Food Stamp Office in Fort Payne.
“We have taken right at 300 applications as of today. It seems like the number have gone down from last year. I think it is due to safety concerns from the pandemic," said DHR Food Assistance Supervisor Michael Rogers.
Last year alone, 427 families were served, 1,160 children received toys with 7,939 Christmas toys distributed.
Parents or guardians who want to apply do need to bring some things:
- I. D., something that proves residence in Dekalb County
- Proof of child custody
- Proof of need
Rogers said they expect this holiday season to be especially tough for many families.
“People have been displaced by the pandemic, definitely under-employed in our community in the hospitality fields. So, we have seen a number of applicants in our financial programs."
Due to COVID, only one family is allowed in to fill out applications at a time. Face coverings are also required.
Marine Corps Toys for Tots Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, said it is their goal to help as many families as they can this holiday season.
“We want to make sure that no child goes without Christmas. It will be a shame for a family not to come here and apply simply because they are afraid of COVID when we have safety measures in place," said Hardinger.
If you would like to apply, you need to stop by the DHR office located 2301 Briarwood Ave. SW, Fort Payne, AL, 35967 by Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
