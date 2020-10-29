DeKalb County deputy dies of COVID-19

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County community is mourning the loss of a local Sheriff’s Office deputy this week.
Mickey Jay Bowen, 49 of Crossville, died on October 27 due to COVID-19 complications, according to Chief Deputy Brad Gregg. Bowen worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 21 years in the jail and transport and was recently promoted to Executive Assistant.
Bowen’s funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on October 30th. The service will be at Crossville Memorial Chapel with the burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Bowen leaves behind his wife and two daughters.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mickey Jay Bowen please click here to visit the Crossville Sympathy Store.
