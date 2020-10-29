1 death reported in Clarke County from Hurricane Zeta

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency has confirmed one fatality connected to Hurricane Zeta in Alabama.
One person was killed when a tree fell on a residence in Clarke County, the state EMA confirmed. No other details were immediately available about the circumstances.
Clarke County is in the southwest part of the state, north of Mobile.
Officials in Clarke County reported heavy, widespread damage and power outages early Thursday morning.
