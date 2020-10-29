Crime of the Week: The Family Dollar thief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some thieves think if they just stuff products under their clothes no one will know they’re stealing. However, that’s not always the case.
Can you help the Crime Stoppers stop this beeping burglar?
Huntsville police say a masked man tried to leave the Family Dollar store on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville with several items concealed under his clothing. However, that didn’t go as planned since the anti-theft devices attached to the items started to beep.
As a store clerk tried to question him, we’re told the man started swinging at the employee and took off running.
Do you recognize this sneaky suspect? Based on this surveillance he’s 5′6″ and weighs around 150 pounds.
