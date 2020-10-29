Construction starts on Alabama A&M Event Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M bulldogs are getting a new addition to campus!
Officials from Turner Construction Company announced October 29 that construction has begun on the new 132,000-square-foot event center and arena on Alabama A&M University’s (AAMU) campus.
We’re told the new space will include an arena with a 6,000-person capacity, locker rooms, training rooms, a Hall of Fame honoring former AAMU student athletes, and a kitchen with the capability to provide meals for all events on campus!
The arena will host sporting events such as basketball and volleyball games, student graduation ceremonies, and other university functions. The university has previously rented offsite facilities for these activities. But now, they’ll have their very own space.
“The center will provide the university with a much-needed facility where we can host major functions, such as commencements, convocations, our annual scholarship gala, and athletic events,” said Andrew Hugine, Jr., President of Alabama A&M University. “It will be a state-of-the-art facility just off of North Memorial Parkway, and we are thrilled to be making this addition for our students and the community, which will transform the landscape of north Huntsville.”
Turner is representing AAMU as the construction management agent (CMa) for the project.
“We are excited to partner with Alabama A&M on our fourth project together,” said Tyce Hudson, project executive at Turner Construction Company in Huntsville. “We have experienced a lot of success together and there is no doubt that this is going to be the best project yet. It is going to be an excellent facility for Alabama A&M University and the community.”
The big project is expected to be complete by 2022.
