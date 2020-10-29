Charges filed following incident at Confederate flag and monument sit-in

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have filed charges following an incident that took place Wednesday during a sit-in protest at the Marshall County Courthouse.
Organizer of Say Their Names Alabama, Unique Dunston, said she was approached by the Commission Chairman’s secretary, Rhonda McCoy, during the sit-in at Neena’s Grill at the courthouse.
Dunston and other protesters were chanting in the restaurant when Dunston began recording a video on her phone. She says that is when when she was approached by McCoy.
“Chairman James Hutcheson secretary, Rhonda McCoy, came down on her lunch break, saw that I was recording and did not like that and knocked the phone out of my hand, twice," said Dunston.
After the incident, Dunston filed an assault report with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
McCoy then filed a report of her own with the Guntersville Police Department according to Police Chief James Peterson.
Chief Peterson said his department responded since the claim involved a county employee, but he said his department will not handle the investigation.
Dunston said authorities have advised her the initial assault report may be re-classified as a harassment claim.
She believes the communication between the police department and sheriff’s office have complicated the situation.
“I feel like it’s very confusing to be told so many different things, I’ve been told to go here go there, do this don’t do this. I really wish I could get solid answers right now," said Dunston.
WAFF 48 reached out to McCoy and the Commission Chairman James Hutchenson for a comment on the incident and they both declined.
As for Dunston, she said she plans to continue to protest until the Confederate monument, as well as the flag, is removed.
