Brindlee Mt. Primary building donated to Union Grove

UNION GROVE , Ala. (WAFF) - A primary school in Marshall County is now ready for an upgrade after much of it was destroyed by a tornado in January of 2020.
The building that was once Brindlee Mountain Primary School is now being donated to the town of Union Grove for greater community use.
The halls of the primary school were once filled with students going from class to class on weekdays. When an EF2 tornado hit the area last January, school officials and community members worked together to find a safe place for students to continue their school year.
After months of clean up, the state completed the final inspection of what was left of the school in September. Members of the Board of Education knew something had to be done with the building.
According to Superintendent Cindy Wigley, board members had been discussing the thought of repurposing the building for quite some time now.
At a Board of Education meeting in October 29, an official decision was made.
“The property will be transferred to the town of Union Grove for the benefit of our students, schools, and all Brindlee Mountain Communities," Wigley said.
Board members say they believe the new plans and improvements to the building will be great for the community and its members. They say they are excited to see what’s next for the building!
