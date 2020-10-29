B’ham manufacturing plant says employees walked off the job over racist photos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Manufacturing company Magna International released a statement Wednesday addressing an employee walkout at it’s Kamtek facility in Birmingham Wednesday morning. According to the statement, the walkout was in response to racist photos taken by a company employee.
Below is the statement in its entirety:
Magna confirms that on the morning of October 28th , a group of employees at the Kamtek manufacturing facility in Birmingham, Alabama, walked off the job voicing concerns related to a photo taken by an employee off company property that had racial overtones. Production at the facility has not been impacted.
Specifically, a Kamtek team member took a picture in February of this year that was considered racially offensive. A formal complaint about this incident was not filed until October. The company promptly investigated this incident, and two employees have been discharged from their employment as a result.
“While the unfortunate situation has been addressed, it does not reflect the culture Kamtek strives for, and we remain committed to a fair and inclusive culture for all employees. Above all, we have zero tolerance for any forms of racism, discrimination and hate inside and outside our walls,” said John Hackett, General Manager Kamtek.
We are continuing to work with our employees with respect to addressing these concerns in a constructive manner. Fairness, respect and equal opportunity are core principles of Magna Employee’s Charter.
