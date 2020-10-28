Tarrant police asking for your help locating missing 2-year-old girl

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.
Authorities say Amori Kyrianna Doughty was last seen on October 26 around 1 p.m. in the area of Green Street in Tarrant, Alabama.
She was last seen wearing a pink and black jogging suit, pink and black Jordan shoes, and her hair was in three ponytails with puff balls.
When Amori was last seen, she was inside a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Alabama tag number 63HL417.
If you have any information regarding Amori’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811 or call 911.
