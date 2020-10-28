Storms increasing today as Zeta makes landfall today

Heavier showers and storms will continue this evening and overnight as the center of Zeta nears the Valley. This will bring even more rain as it swings through the Valley Thursday morning, with the heaviest of the rainfall likely falling to the east of I-65. Rainfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches, with some areas having the potential at 5 inches. Wind speeds could be between 25 to 40 mph as the center of the storm moves through northeast Alabama. A cold front will help push Zeta out quickly and by Thursday afternoon there is a chance we could see a break in the clouds. We will continue to see clearing as we move into the overnight hours for Thursday into Friday. From there we expect much cooler air as high temperatures Friday and Saturday/Halloween stay into the low to mid 60s.