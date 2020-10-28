Storms increasing today as Zeta makes landfall today

Keep that umbrella handy because you’re going to need it the next 48 hours.
We are already seeing showers and storms moving through the Valley this morning as a warm front is pressing north. Showers and storms will be heavy at times through the morning commute and as we go through the day, with periods of gusty winds. Rainfall could be heavy enough to induce some flash flooding as well, so watch out on those roads. This is all ahead of Hurricane Zeta which will make landfall along the LA/MS coastline later this afternoon. Temperatures today will still remain above normal into the mid to upper 70s as the warm and moist air moves in from the south.
Heavier showers and storms will continue this evening and overnight as the center of Zeta nears the Valley. This will bring even more rain as it swings through the Valley Thursday morning, with the heaviest of the rainfall likely falling to the east of I-65. Rainfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches, with some areas having the potential at 5 inches. Wind speeds could be between 25 to 40 mph as the center of the storm moves through northeast Alabama. A cold front will help push Zeta out quickly and by Thursday afternoon there is a chance we could see a break in the clouds. We will continue to see clearing as we move into the overnight hours for Thursday into Friday. From there we expect much cooler air as high temperatures Friday and Saturday/Halloween stay into the low to mid 60s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.