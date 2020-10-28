Shoals Community Theater goes for second soft opening, expanding seating

The theater was forced to close in March during the Covid pandemic. Months of no ticket sales, no foot traffic, and no big shows put the theater in a financial bind. Price says there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel. He’s hoping Thursday night’s performance with stand up comedian Henry Cho will draw in more people and more money. The marquee is up, posters are printed and some 200 tickets are ready to be sold. The theater coming back to life - slowly - and with the safety of patrons as a top priority.