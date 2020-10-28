Rainfall from Zeta continues with flooding potential

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Noon Thursday for the threat of isolated flash flooding occurring in areas seeing the heaviest rainfall. Rainfall rates on one to two inches per hour will be possible with any tropical rain bands overnight. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for parts on NE Alabama for sustained winds between 15-25 mph and wind gusts over 40 mph, isolated power outages may occur. Model data continues to suggest a wave of very heavy rainfall moving through overnight into Thursday morning, this may have a negative impact on your morning commute. Rain showers will quickly end by lunchtime Thursday as a cold front will move through and push the departing rain farther to the east.