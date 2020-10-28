Rainfall from Zeta continues with flooding potential

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours, ponding and puddles will be likely on most area roadways.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Noon Thursday for the threat of isolated flash flooding occurring in areas seeing the heaviest rainfall. Rainfall rates on one to two inches per hour will be possible with any tropical rain bands overnight. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in effect for parts on NE Alabama for sustained winds between 15-25 mph and wind gusts over 40 mph, isolated power outages may occur. Model data continues to suggest a wave of very heavy rainfall moving through overnight into Thursday morning, this may have a negative impact on your morning commute. Rain showers will quickly end by lunchtime Thursday as a cold front will move through and push the departing rain farther to the east.
Skies will clear out on Thursday with highs in the lower 70d, winds will stay breezy. Mostly clear skies overnight will allow temps to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s by daybreak Friday. A much cooler end to the work week is expected with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s on Friday.
Halloween weekend is looking much drier with temperatures in the middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Trick or treating weather on Saturday night looks calm and cool with temps in the 50s. Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday morning with clocks going back and hour, be sure to check and change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
Next work week is trending cool and dry with highs staying in the 60s for Election Day and the start of November.
