Probate Judge says have a plan and expect a wait for any type of in person voting

If you want to vote absentee you still have a couple of options. You have until Thursday, Oct. 28 to vote in person at your county courthouse. You can also still request your absentee ballot in the mail, fill it out and then mail it back. If you plan to mail it back, it needs to get to it’s destination by Noon on Election Day, Nov. 3 to be counted. If you’re a Madison County voter you can return your filled out ballot to workers collecting them at the Madison County Courthouse.