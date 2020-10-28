Missing child alert issued for girl, 16, last seen in Montgomery

An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for Laahban Stillwell, last seen in Montgomery on Monday. (Source: ALEA)
By WSFA Staff | October 28, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 6:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Montgomery girl who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department in regards to 16-year-old Laahban Stillwell.

Stillwell is an African-American female who stands 5′6′, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo in her middle chest area, according to ALEA.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit in the area of Carmichael Road of Montgomery at around 6 p.m. Monday.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laahban Stillwell please contact Montgomery Police Department at (334) 320-6888 or call 911.

