Missing child alert issued for girl, 16, last seen in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Montgomery girl who hasn’t been seen since Monday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the alert on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department in regards to 16-year-old Laahban Stillwell.
Stillwell is an African-American female who stands 5′6′, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo in her middle chest area, according to ALEA.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit in the area of Carmichael Road of Montgomery at around 6 p.m. Monday.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Laahban Stillwell please contact Montgomery Police Department at (334) 320-6888 or call 911.
