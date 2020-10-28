Madison County Commissioner says goodbye after 20 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 20 years of serving as a Madison County Commissioner, Roger Jones attended his last meeting on Wednesday.
Many people ask, why didn’t he seek reelection? Well, he’s retiring.
A lot has changed in Madison County in the past 20 years. The population of Madison County, specifically District One where Jones has served for two decades, has skyrocketed.
But without question, one big project that is still underway and has been slow moving is Winchester Road.
Traffic cones, heavy duty machinery, traffic signs, potholes, the list goes on and on when it comes to Winchester Road. It’s one of the busiest and largest roads in District One in Madison County. The project has been delayed several times and Jones says and it’s one regrets he has.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with good people. We’ve been fortunate to have funding on projects such as Winchester Road has been very important to the north east portion of the county. A lot has been done up there on Winchester Road, but we still have quite a bit left to do,” said Roger Jones.
Tom Brandon won the primary election as the next District One Commissioner. He has a list of projects that he wants to see completed.
If you’re one of the thousands of drivers who commutes on Winchester Road every day, we have good news for you. While work is being done to complete Winchester Road, this is not the only road or area Brandon will spend time focusing on.
“The bridge on Carragher Road that needs to be completed and probably the one that is the most obvious to everyone is the finishing of Winchester Road because it has been such a big project. We want to see that finished and I think that’s well on its way to being taken care of so we’re excited about being able to take care of all of that,” said Brandon.
During Wednesday’s Madison County commission meeting, everyone in attendance honored Mr. Jones for his two decades of service by giving him a standing ovation. Chairman Dale Strong says not only has Jones been a good friend, but he has also been a leader in the county.
“Roger Jones has done a phenomenal job and he will be missed here, but I think he has helped in lining up the future. He’s got great employees," said Dale Strong.
Roger Jones’s last day in office as a commissioner will be November 10. Tom Brandon will be sworn in the following day.
