Local leaders respond to Madison County’s Confederate monument removal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Late in the night on October 22nd, crews began the first steps in removing the Confederate statue that used to sit outside of the Madison County Courthouse. The following day, it was moved to Maple Hill Cemetery.
Now, members of the Madison County Commission are speaking out about the recent decision.
For several months, the message from the commissioners who work in the area said whatever decision is made, they want it to be lawful.
Chairman Dale Strong says he has not heard from the Attorney Generals’s office, but he doesn’t expect there to be a fine or penalty since he says the commission followed the rules.
“The commission was unanimous. We sought every remedy and we feel like we took the just route. We did the legal route, but again if the Attorney General feels there’s actions will see where we go with that,” said Strong.
“We did exactly what we said we were going to do. We introduced a resolution way back in June. Those discussions have been going on months prior to the George Floyd death,” said JesHenry Malone.
“We listen to a lot of people. I woke up in the middle of the night thinking about it. I don’t know if we did the right thing. I think we did. We just have to make the best decisions we can and stick with them,” said Roger Jones.
We were there last Thursday night as the Confederate monument was loaded on to a truck and transported to the Maple Hill cemetery.
WAFF asked chairman Strong why the decision was made to move it late at night. He says it was a calculated decision, they picked a time when there was less traffic and it would not interrupt peoples commute to and from work.
During Wednesday’s Madison County commission meeting, there was one person who talked with the commissioners during the public comment period.
He thinks the Commission broke the law and said he’s disappointed.
But again, commissioners say they followed the rules and shouldn’t have to pay a fine.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.