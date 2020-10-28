Flood waters at Summer Key Apt. in Decatur causing damage to cars

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - All the rain is causing serious flooding issues in Decatur, some at an apartment complex there tells us it’s been a problem for years.
More than a dozen cars were sitting in water at Summer Key Apartments off Cedar Lake road Wednesday.
The people who live here tell us this is solely based on drainage issues and apartment management. Kristi Lawson who lives at Summer Key Apartments told WAFF her daughter’s car wouldn’t start.
“The water was so high inside the car, it got into her cupholders. It was that deep," Lawson said.
Trevyn Goode says he’s lived at the complex for six years, and it’s always been an issue.
“Every time it rains I move my car," Goode said.
But Goode didn’t hear the rain Wednesday morning.
“Almost to the cup holders, halfway up the door speakers, over the tires, it was inside the car," he said.
He says this is the third time it has happened, and he’s paying for it.
“Probably about $300 per car so far, we’re on the lucky end though," Goode said.
We went into the leasing office Wednesday to get some answers about the drainage issue. The staff member we spoke with told us it’s the city’s responsibility.
But the City of Decatur spokeswoman tells us she’s fairly confident that it is a private drain, meaning the apartment complex would be responsible for correcting the issue.
Lawson says she doesn’t care who’s at fault, she just wants a resolution.
“The apartment manager just puts the blame off on other people, the city or whatever. I just want them to take responsibility if it’s theirs, because it is an ongoing problem," Lawson said.
But this apartment complex is not the only area in Decatur dealing with flood waters. Glenda Williams, who lives just one street down, woke up to the road outside of her house completely flooded.
“We actually had a river in our front yard. The street was covered. You could not see the street. A short time after a mattress and box spring is floating down the main to Sandlin. We still got rain for what three more days, so it may be back in the morning,” Williams said.
The city spokeswoman says crews have been working on flood concerns all over the city, and mentioned they will go to the Summer Key Apartments to confirm the drain is private.
