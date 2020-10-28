Fire truck involved in traffic accident near Mooresville Road on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire truck was involved in a traffic accident with a semi-truck on I-565 on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened near Mooresville Road. The driver of the semi-truck was transported an area hospital for medical treatment.
A Huntsville firefighter on scene told WAFF four firefighters were on the truck at the time of the accident. No firefighters were transported to the hospital following the accident, but the fire truck sustained damage.
