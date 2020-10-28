Despite COVID-19, business is booming in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Despite the pandemic, tourism numbers are increasing in DeKalb County.
With COVID-19 limiting many events and activities these days, the great outdoors has been a great place to find something fun to do. State parks in DeKalb County reported record attendance all summer long.
DeKalb Tourism President and CEO John Dersham said he believes people are drawn to Dekalb County because it offers great outdoor recreation.
“The cabins are filled because there are over 150 rental cabins here mostly in the mountains and people have chosen that as a way to take a family vacation. Also, campgrounds are full and we’ve done extremely well with filling our lodging," said Dersham.
But, coronavirus has still put a dent in the area’s revenue.
“Last year we had a record year, we were up 11.3 percent and tourists spent just under 100 million just in DeKalb County. We will not reach that this year because of April and May and we also lost our international business for the year," said Dersham.
Although more people have been visiting, Dersham said he wants the public to know that they are following safety guidelines.
“When we promote, we use that language. So we’re making sure that when our visitors are coming, they are doing the right things and wear their masks to keep everybody safe and social distance," said Dersham.
Right now, there are more than 3,500 COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County.
