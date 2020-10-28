Deputies: Gas station owner charged with attempted murder and more in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County gas station owner is facing an attempted murder charge. Deputies said it came after he chased down one of his own customers and shot at him.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stephen Young described what happened over the weekend as a dangerous decision.
“You have a high speed chase, you are ramming a car, you are shooting out of your car into another car. You have a lot of other people and vehicles present," Deputy Young said.
Young said Phillip Stewart, the gas station owner of S&Z Grocery chased, rammed, and shot at a customer.
“Stewart had told them that this guy had stolen gas, and he chased him. They looked a little further into it and then he admitted to ramming and shooting at the vehicle," Deputy Young said.
Athens Police Department found the victim in Athens after the chase - with damage to the car and a bullet hole in the tailgate.
Deputies said Stewart was found back at his store with evidence of his own.
“The suspect had gotten back out to the gas station. So he had turned around and gone back to his store," Deputy Young said. "The vehicle was damaged from the front and they recovered a handgun from the store.”
Deputies also found a handgun that Young said matched the bullet in the tailgate.
Stewart is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.