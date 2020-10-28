Decatur buildings to become more accessible for those with disabilities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many buildings in Decatur are getting some upgrades!
According to our news partners at The Decatur Daily, a recent report showed the city had several facilities that were not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, so city leaders have hired a consultant to renovate the spaces and make them more accessible.
One building expected to be renovated is the historic Princess Theatre, which is getting a quarter of a million dollars for renovations. That may just be the tip of the iceberg, as city leaders say millions more may be needed for other facilities.
Leaders say problems were found in every single city-owned building, and they won’t be able to fix them all at once.
They plan to allot about $100,000 a year toward updates, to include things like adding lower service counters, grab bars to restrooms and lower water fountains.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.