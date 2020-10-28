Consistent rain for your Wednesday afternoon

For your afternoon, you can expect to see gusty winds, and at times heavy rainfall across the Valley. Thunderstorms are also likely to fire up as we go into your late afternoon and evening. All of this ahead of Zeta, which is expected to make landfall sometime this afternoon/evening.
For your day ahead, highs will reach the middle 70s under overcast skies. Winds will likely pick up as we head into the evening with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Steady rain is expected throughout the evening and overnight hours into your Thursday as well.
Rain will stick around as we go into your Thursday, with your day shaping up to look similar to Wednesday. Highs cooling a bit, and expected to see the lower 70s across the Valley.
Sunshine and the 60s will move back in, just time for your weekend and your Halloween!
The extended forecast is looking cool with the 50s and 60s thrown into the mix, and we may even be talking about another frost before we roll into November.
Keep checking in here, and on our app for the latest updates on Zeta and its impacts on us here in the Valley.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.