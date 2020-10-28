Colbert County to ask ADEM to enforce regulations

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Changes are coming to Colbert County! Leaders in the area have heard your complaints about a bad odor resulting from poultry processing, and they’re doing something about it.
According to our news partners at The Times Daily, the problem is that remnants and waste from poultry processing plants are being used as fertilizer - and the process is stinking up the place!
As a result, the Colbert County Commission recently approved a plan to request that ADEM better enforce regulations when it comes to applying this kind of fertilizer. Those regulations include identifying what exactly the fertilizer is, where it’s coming from and where it’s being applied.
The form of application is another concern. Some county leaders say the product needs to be knifed into the soil to limit the smell.
It’s important to note - county leaders say they don’t want to restrict farmers but that they of course need to think about what’s best for everyone and be respectful of all who live in Colbert County.
For more on this story, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.