Ainsworth back at work 1 week after positive COVID-19 test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth says he’s returned to work following the completion of a mandatory quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19.
Ainsworth, 39, tested positive for the virus a week ago but says he never experienced symptoms “beyond some mild congestion that I usually experience with seasonal allergies.”
During quarantine, Ainsworth says he took part in Zoom calls, caught up on work both for the office and his farm, and spent quality time with his family.
While the lieutenant governor has returned to work, members of his staff remain quarantined for another week as a precautionary measure. Ainsworth said none of them have tested positive, to date.
Ainsworth said while he urges Alabamians to practice personal responsibility, including wearing masks and social distancing, he remains opposed to a statewide mask mandate.
He and Gov. Kay Ivey, though both Republicans, have differed on the mandate. He calls it a “one-size-fits-all governmental overreach that erodes basic freedoms and liberties while removing an individual’s right to make their own health-related choices."
