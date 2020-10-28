Absentee ballot numbers making history in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - “This is the largest election, absentee wise, in Morgan County’s history," Circuit Clerk Chris Priest says.
Priest tells WAFF 48 News more than 4,000 people have already submitted absentee ballots in Morgan County.
This surpassed the previous historic record back in 2012, when nearly 2,300 absentee ballots were cast.
“We don’t have early voting in the state of Alabama, so this gives people who are worried about the pandemic and worried about how it’s transmitted, the opportunity to get out and vote," Priest explained.
Thursday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot.
However, there are a few more deadlines you need to be aware of as well.
It’s state law that if you’re sending your ballot via mail, the latest it can be post-dated is November 2nd.
That ballot also has to reach the county office by noon November 3rd, in order for it to count.
“This process has been going on for basically two months, a month and a half right now, we’ve had this opportunity. If you’re waiting until the last minute, don’t put it into someone else’s hands," Priest said.
You can also absentee vote inside the courthouse on the first floor.
