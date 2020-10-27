Section Sports Complex now ADA accessible thanks to new grant

SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant upgrades are coming to a Jackson County town thanks to federal grant money.
$436,000 was recently distributed to three Alabama counties by the United States Department of Agriculture. In Jackson County, the town of Section is receiving $36,600 to make improvements to its sports complex.
The town plans to use the grant money to make critical accessibility upgrades including the construction of new ramps.
“It sits up high and it has a really long walkway going up to it which was gravel, and it was hard for people to get up that was in a wheel chair or elderly. So, it is a really nice long walkway now with handicap accessible rails," said Mayor Ricky Hanback.
Mayor Hanback said the city was also able to add handicap accessible parking spaces in the parking lot.
The entire project cost $48,800, but the city was only responsible for paying $12,600.
Mayor Hanback said the city is grateful for the USDA funding and said previous grants helped renovate Weathington Park.
“We now have the restrooms and it’s also handicapped accessible and it’s a lot nicer because on the weekends you can go up there and there may be 10 cars and it’s out of state tags," Hanback,
Limestone and Lawrence Counties were also awarded $200,000 in funding for projects from the USDA.
