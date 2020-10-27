More humidity and warmth today, Zeta brings rain tomorrow

Happy Tuesday! Quiet weather expected for most of the day today but that changes tomorrow.
Another warm and muggy start to your morning today as temperatures are into the upper 50s with a few spots into thelow 60s. Expect more of those clouds across the Valley through most of the day today, similar to what we saw Monday. By the afternoon we could see a few scattered showers or storms move into the area from the south as moisture from the Gulf begins to move in.Temperatures will be into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley, maybe a few spots into the upper 70s. That is above normal for today’s date.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall overnight in Mexico along the Yucatan Peninsula. Zeta will chug north through the Gulf relatively quickly and is likely to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday afternoon. Landfall is projected to be somewhere along the southeast Louisiana coast or the Mississippi coastline. As it nears landfall, we will see more moisture move in with a leading warm front, anditwill continue as the storm continues to move inland. Our rainfall totals will be dependent on the path, but much of the area will see up to 2 inches of rain, with some spots east of I-65 possibly reaching 4 inches. Keep checking back for the latest data as we get closer. A cold front will help move Zeta out quickly on Thursday and also cool things down as we move into the weekend. Right now, Halloween looks gorgeous, but cool, with sunshine and the low to mid 60s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
