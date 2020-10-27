More humidity, warmth today while Zeta brings rain tomorrow

Hurricane Zeta made landfall overnight in Mexico along the Yucatan Peninsula. Zeta will chug north through the Gulf relatively quickly and is likely to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday afternoon. Landfall is projected to be somewhere along the southeast Louisiana coast or the Mississippi coastline. As it nears landfall, we will see more moisture move in with a leading warm front, and it will continue as the storm continues to move inland. Our rainfall totals will be dependent on the path, but much of the area will see up to 2 inches of rain, with some spots east of I-65 possibly reaching 4 inches. Keep checking back for the latest data as we get closer. A cold front will help move Zeta out quickly on Thursday and also cool things down as we move into the weekend. Right now, Halloween looks gorgeous, but cool, with sunshine and the low to mid 60s.