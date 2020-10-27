Marshall County election officials make preparations for election day

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the November 3rd election, voters in Marshall County will be using new electronic poll books to register.
Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said poll workers have been busy training in preparation for election day.
“We have 226 poll workers in Marshall County and so we are on our last day of poll work training, we will have done 13 classes. we wanted to smaller classes due to socially distance," said LeCroy.
Paper ballots will still be used after voters register with their driver’s license. Voters will insert those I-D’s themselves into the machines.
The new electronics are not connected to WIFI. Instead, the data is pre-loaded to the devices to prevent connectivity issues.
“It is all data that we download the Friday before the election, so once the voting machine and electronic poll book gets to the voting location they are tested and sealed, so we know they are ready to go for election day," said LeCroy.
Lecroy said this year, voters can view the amendments posted on a board to provide additional information.
