Man arrested for shooting into Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is facing multiple charges after he fired gun shots into an apartment complex in Decatur.
On October 25, the Decatur Police Department responded to the Willows Apartment Complex in reference to a shooting investigation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered three separate apartments had been struck during the shooting. No one was injured.
On October 27, Laquiton Grays was taken into custody and charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling.
Grays is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $152,500 bond
