Madison man sentenced to 8 years in prison for bank robbery and gun crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man is now sentenced to eight years in prison for robbing a bank and possessing a firearm.
A federal judge sentenced Jose Guadalupe Pena, 22 of Madison, to 96 months in prison on one count of bank robbery and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. Pena pled guilty in June 2020.
According to the plea agreement, on September 23, 2016, Pena robbed Eva Bank located in Madison, Alabama. An employee of the bank was preparing to leave work for the day and saw Pena walking in front of the bank and looking inside.
Pena walked into the bank and told the teller that she could not leave. That is when Pena approached another teller and demanded she give him all the money in her drawer.
The agreement states Pena showed both women a black semi-automatic handgun that he had tucked in the waistband of his pants. Pena did not point the gun at either of them, but kept his hand on it. At Pena’s command, the teller put approximately $2,467 in a grocery bag, to include bait money.
U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona says bank robberies are often violent crimes which put many people in danger.
“By possessing a gun during the robbery, Pena placed bank employees in grave danger,” USA Escalona said. “Those inclined to put the value of a dollar over the value of someone’s safety should consider the consequences before committing the crime.”
FBI investigated the case along with the Madison Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted the case.
