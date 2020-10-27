Local agency says the need for foster parents is critical

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Health Connect America helps place foster children with safe, loving homes.
Director of Operations Ellen Weatherford says more than 6,000 children are in the foster care system across Alabama right now. COVID-19 has made it difficult for her organization to find those children the safe homes they need.
“Pre-COVID, October would be a big month for us. We’d be doing fall festivals, going to pumpkin patches, we would be going everywhere, handing out fliers," Weatherford explained.
Weatherford says in a typical year, between 5 and 10 people a week are interested in fostering children.
Now, eight months into the pandemic, she says they’re lucky if they get one.
“It’s hard because you know these children need loving, supportive homes," Weatherford said.
She says getting the word out and finding applicants is crucial this holiday season.
“We just want a stable person who can provide a home. You don’t have to live in a mansion. You can live in an apartment, it doesn’t need to be anything special. It needs to be a safe, caring home. We need to have foster parents who really want to make a difference," Weatherford continued.
