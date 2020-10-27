Huntsville man faces drug trafficking, possession charges after months long investigation

Huntsville man faces drug trafficking, possession charges after months long investigation
Caleb Shane Mansel (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 27, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 1:16 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville resident is facing drug trafficking charges on Tuesday following a months long investigation.

On October 27, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Caleb Shane Mansel. The investigation started in July after a fatal dose of fentanyl was sold in the area.

Mansel faces the following charges:

  • Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • First degree possession of marijuana
  • Possession of a controlled substance

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible in the future.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.