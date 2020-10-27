Huntsville man faces drug trafficking, possession charges after months long investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville resident is facing drug trafficking charges on Tuesday following a months long investigation.
On October 27, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Caleb Shane Mansel. The investigation started in July after a fatal dose of fentanyl was sold in the area.
Mansel faces the following charges:
- Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- First degree possession of marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance
This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible in the future.
