Huntsville Ballet wins nonprofit of the year, keeps the arts alive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past six months, nonprofits in Huntsville have worked hard to stay open and give back to the community. The Huntsville Ballet is one of those great organizations and even won nonprofit of the year at the 35th Annual Small Business Awards.
In its 57 years of existence, this is the first time the Ballet has ever won.
President Sherry Polk says she’s humbled and looks forward to bringing back all of their annual performances.
“I had looked at the contenders, all 20 of them,” Polk said. “The list was just overwhelming and I didn’t think we had a chance to be in that arena with such wonderful nonprofits...I was almost at a loss for words.”
Polk says she is still floating on a cloud. After months of hardship and current financial struggles, winning nonprofit of the year gave her team hope.
“The city really got behind us. They supported what we were trying to build and we have some individual donors that have been very generous,” Polk said. “A lot of our representatives, senators and the community as a whole have been very receptive to our situation.”
Unfortunately, the Ballet had to cancel many of its performances this year. In fact, for the first time in 51 years, Polk says the Ballet won’t present the Nutcracker this holiday season.
But the nonprofit kept its spirits alive and held on to what it could.
The Huntsville Ballet works closely with the Village of Promise and the Rise School at UAH, which includes students with disabilities. The ballet also has a class one day per week to teach students with Parkinson’s disease.
Polk says the decision to cancel the season was not easy, but since many of their biggest fans are older and at high risk for the virus, it was the best thing to do.
“It was really heartwarming for us when we made that decision at how many people stepped up because they realized the importance of the ballet and what we bring to this community," Polk said. "The arts are a huge part of the Huntsville community so we have been very fortunate to have people donate.”
The Ballet hopes to be fully up and running by 2021, but that final decision comes down to money and where the pandemic stands.
One major concern is being able to keep the Ballet’s professional dancers. Check out this story to learn about some fundraisers to help keep the team together.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.