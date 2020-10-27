Huntsville Ballet seeks $25,000 in donations to keep professional dancers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Ballet won nonprofit of the year at the 35th Annual Small Business Awards. But still, the 57-year old organization needs all of the community help it can get.
One major concern right now is keeping their professional dancers.
The Huntsville Ballet has been fundraising since the pandemic hit, but unfortunately it may not be enough.
“My job as artistic director is to not only choreograph, teach and train dancers but to also help fundraise for the company,” Artistic Director Phillip Otto said. “And we found ourselves having to lay off dancers right away. If it wasn’t for the stimulus payroll protection plan, we probably wouldn’t have dancers right now. So that saved our lives at that time.”
Recently, a community donor challenged the ballet to raise $25,000 by December 15. Once that happens, the donor will match the total amount.
Otto says paying rent, mortgage and the dancers is all a challenge at this point, so that money is vital.
The Huntsville Ballet School usually has 350 students and now there’s only 130. A lack of performances and students means much less room for their professionals.
Otto says the Ballet is trying to grow along with the city and he hopes community members will lend a hand.
“We combine ballet with Hip Hop, Tap, African, Modern, Contemporary. So dance is for everyone no matter what background or culture we come from," Otto said. "I think that dance is a bridge that unites a community. So we are here for the community and we are hoping that the community is here for us.”
The Ballet is also planning a community performance the weekend of Valentine’s Day. It’s called “Bridge the Ballet.”
For more information about where to donate or how to get tickets to that performance, you can visit huntsvilleballet.org.
