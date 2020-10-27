Helen Keller Hospital prepared if there is another COVID-19 wave

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. just reported the highest number of Coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
New cases could mean more hospitalizations, so hospitals like Helen Keller in the Shoals are preparing for whatever may come.
Helen Keller CEO, Kyle Buchanon, said that they aren’t loosening any of their restrictions right now. He said their hospital is in a better position to handle COVID-19 patients now than they were during the first wave of the pandemic.
Currently, Helen Keller has 12 covid patients.
The hospital has the capacity to hold up to 20 patients in the ICU as many as 40 COVID patients in the regular COVID unit.
When it comes to treatment, Buchanon says doctors now have a better idea of works and what doesn’t for COVID-19 patients
He says if there is another spike they are ready.
“If there is another spike we will have to adjust as we did in May and July and August. We pray that doesn’t occur again much as it did in that fashion increasing 20-25 patients over a 48 hour period. What we hope is our community will work together to hopefully prevent that from occurring again,” said Buchanon.
Buchanon also says that people are experiencing Corona fatigue, but its important to keep wearing your mask and social distance
