Heavy rain from Zeta expected Wednesday and Thursday

We are continuing to track Hurricane Zeta as it continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday will start off with scattered rain showers before rainfall becomes more widespread by the afternoon, rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Soaking rain showers will continue overnight into Thursday with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall possible in some locations, isolated flooding may be possible. Along with rainfall, wind gust will increase for Thursday into Friday with gusts between 25 to 35 miles per hour.