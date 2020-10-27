Heavy rain from Zeta expected Wednesday and Thursday

Very isolated rain showers will be possible through the early evening hours, temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s.
We are continuing to track Hurricane Zeta as it continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday will start off with scattered rain showers before rainfall becomes more widespread by the afternoon, rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Soaking rain showers will continue overnight into Thursday with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall possible in some locations, isolated flooding may be possible. Along with rainfall, wind gust will increase for Thursday into Friday with gusts between 25 to 35 miles per hour.
Rainfall associated with Zeta will depart by Friday and a cold front will usher in some much cooler and drier air, Friday’s highs will only be in the lower 60s. Good news for Halloween weekend though, we look drier with temps in the 60s and sunshine for Halloween Saturday. Trick or Treating temperatures will be in the 50s for Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday morning with clocks going back one hour. Be sure to check and replace batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
Next week looks to stay slightly cooler in the 60s but mainly dry.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.