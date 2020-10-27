EXCLUSIVE: Inmate’s mother expresses concerns over COVID-19 outbreak in local prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases in prisons across the state.
Locally, the Limestone Correctional Facility is listing 53 positive inmates, as well as 30 positive employees. Debra Mears, whose son is in the facility, says her concern started about a month ago.
“He said they’re not isolating them, and he said they don’t have a place to isolate them," Mears explained.
Mears' son is serving time for drug charges. She says she talks to him every day, and is concerned about how quickly the virus is spreading inside the facility due to lack of protocols being taken.
Mears tells WAFF 48 News inmates have no masks, says social distancing is impossible and there’s little to no hand sanitizer given to inmates. She says her son was tested for COVID-19, 10 days ago, after being sick for weeks.
He still hasn’t gotten his results back.
She says her biggest concern is that something could happen to her son, and she may not know about it until it’s, “too late.” Mears says she wants to see better precautions being taken, and medical care provided to stop the spread of the virus inside the facility.
“The hospitals have staff, so why can’t a state run facility have staff?,” she said.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections twice Tuesday to ask specific questions regarding the Limestone Correctional Facility.
A spokesperson with ADOC says they’re not doing interviews at this time due to staff working from home.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.