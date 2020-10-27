Community members, pastors, ask Albertville city council to remove Confederate monument

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) — The battle to relocate the Confederate monument outside the Marshall County Courthouse continued during the Albertville City Council meeting Monday night.
Demanding change — that’s what Pastor Ben Alford said he’s doing when he got up in front of the Albertville city council with a proposed resolution draft asking the city for their support in removing the controversial confederate monument. Alford read some of the proposed draft he wrote with two other pastors.
"That Albertville encourages the Marshall County Commission to remove the battle flag of the confederate states of America from the Marshall County Courthouse.”
People on both sides spoke their minds on whether the city should support the monument staying or moving.
“The confederacy did not stand for everyone, and while understanding that it is some peoples heritage it is not fair or just to honor someone’s heritage without memorializing everyone’s heritage," said Unique Dunston, the leader of Say Their Names Alabama.
“The confederate symbols on the confederate monument do not represent racism. It represents a period of time when our nation is divided, much as it is now," said another person in support of keeping the monument.
“Nobody in this room is responsible for slavery," said Dunson. "We are responsible for dismantling the white supremacy that stems from it.”
“I think you need to listen to the citizens of the county before condemning our monument," said monument supporter Reginald Hughes.
Opinions city council said they will take into consideration.
“Personally I need more time to pray about this. That is my perspective," said Council President Pro-Tem Ben McGowan.
