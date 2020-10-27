48 Blitz Week 10: Area high school football games canceled this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the high school football season is nearing an end, some schools are coming to a close earlier than they expected.
Here is a list of this week’s canceled games:
- Scottsboro vs. Fyffe
- Scottsboro forfeits to Fyffe, ending Scottsboro’s season.
- Mars Hill vs. American Christian Academy
- Mars Hill forfeits to American Christian Academy; Mars Hill is scheduled to host Lamar County on Friday, November 6 in the first round of playoffs.
- Sheffield vs. East Lawrence
- Sheffield forfeits to East Lawrence; Sheffield’s season is now over. East Lawrence will host Saks on Friday, November 6 in the first round of playoffs.
- Russellville vs. Madison Academy
- Russellville forfeits to Madison Academy; Both teams are hosting teams for the playoffs on November 6. Russellville will host Fairfield. Madison Academy will host Dora.
WAFF will continue to keep track of this week’s games. Stay tuned for more updates both online and on-air.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.