USDA provides grants for broadband service in rural communities

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Rural communities will soon have access to broadband service thanks to federal funding.
Deborah Hilley lives in Jackson County with her two children and husband. She said they are required to use internet, but have faced several challenges since they don’t have access.
“Our children have to go offsite from home to go somewhere to study and to do their online work. Most of their classes have been online and when they were out for the COVID event, everything that they submitted we had to take them some place to submit their assignments," said Hilley.
The United States Department of Agriculture is making grants available under the Community Connect Grant program to help serve communities in rural areas.
U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt said it is their goal to offer small communities the same resources that larger cities receive when it comes to broadband services.
“Most of your major cities, even some of your larger cities, are well connected to broadband and high speed. They can get into doing zoom calls like we’re doing now or a high-speed meeting without any interruptions. You go to rural communities, that would be a different story," said Aderholt.
Hilley said having access to high-speed internet will be beneficial to her family as well as many others in the community.
“We live near Buck’s Pocket State Park and we have an internet service that is within two miles from our house, but we can’t access that yet. So if we had some kind of grant or funding in our area that would provide some service for us hopefully," said Hilley.
If you would like to apply for the grant to offer broadband in your community, you may click here.
