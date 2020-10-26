Two new Madison County businesses at opposite ends of the Kitchen Cops spectrum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two new businesses made their first appearances on the Madison County Kitchen Cops inspection sheets, and they had two very different outcomes.
The Catacomb 435 Speakeasy on Jefferson Street in Huntsville managed a perfect 100 score.
A few blocks away, Rhythm on Monroe, the new bar opened at the Von Braun Center, was hammered with several critical violations. It ended up with a score of 82 due to multiple food temperature issues, two dirty ice machines and maggots and flies found in the food holding units. Those issues were all fixed in time for a follow-up visit from the health department a few days later, but the low score stands until the next inspection.
Elsewhere, the China Cafe in Hazel Green had the lowest score in the county this week with an 81. It lost points due to hot water issues, food temperature problems and an unsecured septic tank lid.
The Applebee’s on North Parkway in Huntsville scored an 83 because of paperwork issues, dirty utensils, a cracked ice bucket and food temperature problems. Charritto’s on Town Center Drive lost points after inspectors saw an employee touching food with bare hands before serving it. The Towne Place Suites hotel at Redstone Gateway also scored an 83 due to bugs in rooms and no chlorine in the swimming pool.
More from the Kitchen Cops below this video!
In Morgan County, the health department seemed to have a mission to look into gas stations and convenience stores this week. A majority of the problem areas this week fell under those categories.
The Payless Gas at 6th Avenue and Walnut in Decatur is the low score of the week with an 80. It lost points because of sandwiches and hot dogs at the wrong temperature and mold in the ice maker. The H&W on West Moulton Street had an an due to toxic chemicals stored improperly. And Adam’s Corner on Highway 67 in Somerville has an 85 because of food temperature problems and mildew in a sink.
Moe’s BBQ on Deere Road scores an 86 due to food temperature issues and sink problems in the kitchen. Big Bob Gibson’s on 6th Avenue had flies in the building and scored an 87. Don Alejo’s in Hartselle had an 87 because of mold in the ice machine and food temperature problems.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.