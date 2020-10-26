Suspect wanted for several months arrested in Jackson County

FLAT ROCK, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received information as to the possible whereabouts of Kenneth Joe Bishop, who has been evading arrest for several months.
Bishop had numerous outstanding arrest warrants stemming from a July 17, 2020 chase where Bishop assaulted a deputy while trying to escape being arrested. During this incident Bishop was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Additionally Bishop assaulted a woman on October 24 in Flat Rock. Bishop is also a suspect in another assault involving a woman in Flat Rock, reported on the same date.
Deputies responded to a home on County Road 497 in Flat Rock where a stolen vehicle was located which was believed to be in the possession of Bishop. The people at the home initially said Bishop was not there. Investigators obtained a search warrant, and found Bishop in the attic of the home. He was arrested without incident.
Bishop is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree assault, 3rd degree escape, receiving stolen property, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and failure to appear in court.
Jess Allison, William Haggard, and Sheena Haggard were all at the home and face drug and obstruction of justice charges.
