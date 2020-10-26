Servicewomen killed in Alabama plane crash identified

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) - Authorities have identified the two service members who were killed when their plane crashed in a residential Alabama neighborhood.
U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett and U.S. Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross were on a routine training flight Friday out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida when their plane crashed in Foley, Alabama.
The T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday. No one was injured on the ground.
Garrett was a student aviator for the Coast Guard. She was identified by the superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Ross was later identified by the Navy.
