Overcast but dry today; Tracking Zeta rain and wind for mid-week

Overcast skies will remain in place for Monday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
Cloud cover will stick around overnight with lows in the upper 50s, more patchy fog is expected for Tuesday morning’s commute. We will see some peeks of sunshine for Tuesday with warmer temperatures in the middle 70s, isolated rain showers will be possible throughout the day.
We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Zeta as it continues to strengthen in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday will start off with scattered rain showers before rainfall becomes more widespread by the afternoon, rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Soaking rain showers will continue overnight into Thursday with over three inches of rainfall possible in some location, isolated flooding may be possible. Along with rainfall, wind gust will increase for Thursday into Friday with gusts over 40 mph possible.
Rainfall associated with Zeta will depart by Friday and a cold front will usher in some much cooler and drier air, Friday’s highs will only be in the lower 60s. Good news for Halloween weekend though, we look drier with temps in the 60s and sunshine for Halloween Saturday. Trick or Treating temperatures will be in the 50s for Saturday night.
Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday morning with clocks going back one hour. Be sure to check and replace batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
