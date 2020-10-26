Overcast but dry today; Tracking Zeta rain and wind for mid-week

We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Zeta as it continues to strengthen in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Wednesday will start off with scattered rain showers before rainfall becomes more widespread by the afternoon, rainfall could be heavy at times with isolated thunderstorms. Soaking rain showers will continue overnight into Thursday with over three inches of rainfall possible in some location, isolated flooding may be possible. Along with rainfall, wind gust will increase for Thursday into Friday with gusts over 40 mph possible.